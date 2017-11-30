Company
Ably Resources
Location
Malaysia,Far East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
625299
Posted on
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 4:17am
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES are seeking a DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER to be based in MALAYSIA.
This is a permanent position located in one of South East Asia's leading energy hubs, Kuala Lumpur.
The ideal candidate will hold the following experience;
*Must be a Business Development expert, boasting a strong & extensive network within the Downstream sector
*Prior exposure within the Downstream Oil & Gas market is essential
*Previous experience in management capacity is required
*Must be Malaysian
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com
