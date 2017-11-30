Downstream Business Development Manager

Ably Resources
Malaysia,Far East
Permanent
Management Jobs
625299
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 4:17am
About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES are seeking a DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER to be based in MALAYSIA.

This is a permanent position located in one of South East Asia's leading energy hubs, Kuala Lumpur.

The ideal candidate will hold the following experience;

*Must be a Business Development expert, boasting a strong & extensive network within the Downstream sector
*Prior exposure within the Downstream Oil & Gas market is essential
*Previous experience in management capacity is required
*Must be Malaysian

Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com