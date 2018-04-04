Drafter

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
San Diego
Salary 
£38 to £45 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Job ID 
639059
Posted on 
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 8:36pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

I am looking for an experienced Drafter with 3-5 years of AutoCAD experience for a position in San Diego.

Requirements:

-3-5 years of AutoCAD experience

-Strong communication skills

-Experience in related industry (utility, architecture, telecom, etc.)

