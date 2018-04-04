Company
Progressive GE
Location
San Diego
Salary
£38 to £45 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
639059
Posted on
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 8:36pm
About the Role:
I am looking for an experienced Drafter with 3-5 years of AutoCAD experience for a position in San Diego.
Requirements:
-3-5 years of AutoCAD experience
-Strong communication skills
-Experience in related industry (utility, architecture, telecom, etc.)
