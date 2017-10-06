Drill Bit Fabricator - Conroe, Texas

About the Role:

We Are Recruiting for drill bit fabricators to work for one of the biggest oilfield service companies in the world!!

Who will you be working for?

Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for drill bit fabricators to work in Conroe, Texas. You will be working for a world renowned oilfield service expert. You will work in an exciting, challenging and fast paced environment.

What will you be doing?

Under direct supervision, perform operations specific to the manufacturing and assembly of fixed cutter drill bits, including general assembly, mold fabrication and brazing operations. Assist brazing operation by installing cutters, applying flux and setting cutters in correct positions as directed by Braser. Saw, drill and chip graphite mold and cores away from casting. Glass bead blast residual graphite as necessary. Prepare bit for brase operation by grinding, polishing and fitting PDC cutters to pockets. Clean, apply flux and thermal blanket to casting and place in warming furnace to bring bit to specified temperature for brazing operation. Performs own work and provides assistance to others as directed. Job tasks, correctly performed, have minimal impact upon the viability of the organization. Error is readily ascertainable by the supervisor and can be corrected.

Position requirements:

Background knowledge of manufacturing and shop work environments

Experience in Manufacturing, which includes experience in shop environments.

Experience as a plumber, mechanic and drill bit fabricator are beneficial

If you're looking for an opportunity to start a career in the oilfield and work in a challenging environmen, then get in touch today!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.