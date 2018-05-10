Drilliang & Wells Project Planner

About the Role:

The Role:

The objective of the scheduling process is to develop reliable execution schedules for all D&W projects and the overall D&W Master Schedule, and thereby forecasting the D&W well delivery. The assessment of selected elements in the schedule should assist managers at various levels to focus their attention on critical issues with regards to the D&W delivery.



The D&W Project Planner is the focal point for updates and progress analysis related to the D&W Master Schedule and the adherent D&W Resource Schedule in D&W. The planner is responsible for at any time supply updated and reliable schedules. She/he shall work interdisciplinary in the organisation with all teams within the relevant business unit (Drilling & Well Teams, Project Team; Finance and Control, Petroleum Technology Team; rig teams, regional support, management, strategy, other).



Responsibilities:

* Establishing and maintaining Project D&W Level IV schedules by WBS, adding resource responsible to activities to determine progress requirements to meet first oil production target

* Coordinating bi-weekly schedule performance review meetings with Lead Engineers, Rig Supervisors and the D&W team. Reporting progress against planned, highlighting schedule change impact and maintain records of scope changes, schedule slippages and variances

* Interfacing with HUC planner, Ops planner, vendors and other stakeholders in identifying and managing interdependencies between work streams to ensure timely project completion

* Providing input into Client D&W master schedule, Project HUC master schedule, AMAP (Annual Maturation Process) Rig demand document, Project monthly reports, and to F&C regarding accruals

* Providing schedule data for management meetings, partner meetings, OGA interfaces and decision review meetings

* Creating PCPs (Project Change Proposals) for any project change impacts and schedule change impacts

* Supporting D&W team by creating requisition, and performing service entries for established frame agreements

* Leading a twice a year cost control estimate baseline meetings (CCE), with a delivery to develop a baseline drilling schedule in additional to other schedule scenarios

* Creating and maintaining progress curves

* Performing an annual review of schedules versus actual delivery, assessments of durations, etc. should be performed, and adjustments of the scheduling model and process evaluated if process improvements are required

* Calculating rig/derrick availability times, and comparing with the planned unit schedule to do a validity check of the plan and adjust same accordingly by subtracting rig unavailability days

* Performing a quarterly portfolio risk assessment

* Ensuring all resource schedule information is included in all updates (Capacity, work required for operational planning, supporting work/studies, absence, etc.)

* Providing general support to team and well planning activities

* Be involved in continuous improvement initiatives

* Support organising activities for the Well Planning Team

* Conduct reviews and verification of plans as requested

* Participate in established project teams and promote project scheduling, cost control, and risk management

* Participate in risk assessment sessions

* Become familiar with all Client systems required to perform his/her job

* Raise synergies and follow up quality deviations



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Strong commitment towards HSE

* Thorough knowledge of Client's governing systems

* Relevant project planning. Drilling & well experience preferred

* Expert level user of specialist/industry planning software and systems (e.g. Safran. Primavera, MS Project)



