Company
Leap29
Location
Karachi, Pakistan
Job Type
Contract
Category
Drilling Jobs
Job ID
632660
Posted on
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - 1:42am
About the Role:
A large operator based in Pakistan working on various HPHT Shale gas wells in Karachi is searching a drilling and completions consultant for a 6 month renewable contract.
The Drilling and Completions Consultant will be required to have:
- Experience in HPHT Shale Gas drilling
- 20 years experience in Drilling of HPHT Shale gas wells
- 5 years experience in Well site supervision
- 5 years of well engineering experience
- Planning and execution of horizontal wells in Shale
- Some experience on Landmark
If you feel you have experience in the above, feel free to apply.
