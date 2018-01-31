Drilling and Completions Consultant

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Karachi, Pakistan
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Drilling Jobs
Job ID 
632660
Posted on 
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - 1:42am
Apply 
About the Role:

A large operator based in Pakistan working on various HPHT Shale gas wells in Karachi is searching a drilling and completions consultant for a 6 month renewable contract.

The Drilling and Completions Consultant will be required to have:

  • Experience in HPHT Shale Gas drilling
  • 20 years experience in Drilling of HPHT Shale gas wells
  • 5 years experience in Well site supervision
  • 5 years of well engineering experience
  • Planning and execution of horizontal wells in Shale
  • Some experience on Landmark


If you feel you have experience in the above, feel free to apply.