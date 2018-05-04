Drilling & Completions EHS Specialist

About the Role:

* Visible leader of safe operations* Support Drilling and Completions Supervisors on locations with all EHS needs* Facilitate implementation of Company EHS management System and EHS procedures* Ensure compliance of all local, state, and Federal regulations* Monitor ongoing drilling and completions operations to ensure EHS expectations are being met* Facilitate and participate in pre-job JSA discussions and conduct hazard observations during work* Coach all personnel on location on use of STOP work authority* Provide onsite EHS training, coaching, mentoring* Provide visible EHS support to North Dakota Drilling and Completions group; including drilling operations, fracture stimulation, flowback, workover rig, fluid hauling/heating and coiled tubing operations* Conduct site visits to establish and build a working relationship with the workforce to communicate and assist the workforce in recognizing and minimizing potential hazards* Assist with the continued development and implementation of Company EHS Policies and Procedures, EHS Training Programs and Emergency and Medical Response Procedures to ensure that the highest level of compliance and readiness is achieved* Facilitate and perform EHS reviews of new and existing contractors to ensure they meet Company Contractor Requirements* Provide Synergi oversight and monitor cases to ensure incidents are adequately investigated and that corrective actions are implemented and completed* Serve as a member of the incident investigation team to assist with incident investigations as directed* Promote collaboration between Company, contractors, & service partners to achieve positive behaviors and a safe work environment* Participate in Drilling and Completions supplier meetings (SQDC meetings)

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.