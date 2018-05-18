Drilling & Completions Engineer

About the Role:

Our client is a leading Oilfield Service company seeking an experienced Drilling and Completions Engineer for an in-house position with an independent E&P company.

The successful candidate will be responsible for design and implementation of all Well planning activity through review of existing processes and procedures and making recommendations on improvements.

For candidates to be considered, they must meet the following criteria:

* Bachelors Degree in Petroleum Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or related Engineering subject* 10+ years experience in multidisciplinary Engineering including Drilling and Completions* 5+ years experience in Drilling design and operations for onshore US unconventional wells* Current Well Control certification

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

