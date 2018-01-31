Drilling & Completions - Karachi, Pakistan

Company Leap29 Location Australia,Australasia Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Drilling Jobs Job ID 632660 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a large operator based in Pakistan working on various HPHT Shale gas wells in Karachi. They are currently searching a Drilling and completions consultant for a 6 month renewable contract.



The Drilling and Completions Consultant will be required to:

Has experience in HPHT Shale Gas drilling

20 years experience in Drilling of HPHY Shale gas wells

5 years experience in Well site supervision

5 years of well engineering experience

Planning and execution of horizontal wells in Shale

Some experience on Landmark



