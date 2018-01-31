Drilling & Completions - Karachi, Pakistan

Company
Leap29
Location
Australia,Australasia
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Drilling Jobs
Job ID
632660
Posted on
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - 1:42am
About the Role:My Client is a large operator based in Pakistan working on various HPHT Shale gas wells in Karachi. They are currently searching a Drilling and completions consultant for a 6 month renewable contract.
The Drilling and Completions Consultant will be required to:
Has experience in HPHT Shale Gas drilling
20 years experience in Drilling of HPHY Shale gas wells
5 years experience in Well site supervision
5 years of well engineering experience
Planning and execution of horizontal wells in Shale
Some experience on Landmark
If you feel you have experience in the above, feel free to apply
