Drilling & Completions Supervisor/Superintendent

About the Role:

The Role:

Assignment Scope

- Provides onsite oversight of field operations including fracturing, wire line, coiled tubing, snubbing and work over operations for wells ensuring that wells are completed in an efficient, technically competent, safe, cost effective and environmentally responsible manner.

- Implements COP health, safety and environmental policy through pro-active oversight of contractor activities.

- Manages projects and timing to achieve asset goals, including planning and logistics for assigned completion activities from drilling rig release through hand-off to production operations.

- Works with Superintendents and Engineers to optimize safe and low cost completion procedures for well operations . Identifies, evaluates and selects qualified vendors.

- Has direct input and responsibility for cost control and ensuring operations stay within budget.

- Typically requires 15+ years of experience.

- Provides oversight for multiple functional areas through senior lead staff.

- Responsible across the operation for strategic/functional support.

- Adapts and executes functional business plans; deploys resources to achieve financial and business objectives.

- Decisions are guided by functional strategies/priorities.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.