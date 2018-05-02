$37 to $75 Per hour

About the Role:

We are looking for a Chinese speaking Drilling Project Manager for a short term 4-6 month extendable contract for a position in China

Key details

- Chinese language proficiency

- 10+ years Drilling Experience

- Project Management experience

- Experience with Unconventional/ Conventional wells

Please apply if you are interested!

