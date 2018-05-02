Drilling Project Manager

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Chinan Township
Salary 
$37 to $75 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Drilling Jobs
Job ID 
641233
Posted on 
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 6:13am
Apply 
About the Role:

We are looking for a Chinese speaking Drilling Project Manager for a short term 4-6 month extendable contract for a position in China

Key details
- Chinese language proficiency
- 10+ years Drilling Experience
- Project Management experience
- Experience with Unconventional/ Conventional wells

Please apply if you are interested!

