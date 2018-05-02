Company
Progressive GE
Location
Chinan Township
Salary
$37 to $75 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Drilling Jobs
Job ID
641233
Posted on
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 6:13am
About the Role:
We are looking for a Chinese speaking Drilling Project Manager for a short term 4-6 month extendable contract for a position in China
Key details
- Chinese language proficiency
- 10+ years Drilling Experience
- Project Management experience
- Experience with Unconventional/ Conventional wells
Please apply if you are interested!
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
