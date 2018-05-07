Driver

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Temporary
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
641866
Posted on 
Monday, May 7, 2018 - 7:49am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Our client, based in North Aberdeenshire is looking to recruit a temporary Driver with a CPC Licence for a minimum 3 month contract

Our client is looking for a successful candidate to be able to start immediately, have a current, clean driving licence up to 7.5T and current CPC licence. Duties will include driving company vehicles to clients, other businesses and general labouring duties in yard when not driving.

Salary - circa £11 per hour