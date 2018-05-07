Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Temporary Category Administration Jobs Job ID 641866 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client, based in North Aberdeenshire is looking to recruit a temporary Driver with a CPC Licence for a minimum 3 month contract



Our client is looking for a successful candidate to be able to start immediately, have a current, clean driving licence up to 7.5T and current CPC licence. Duties will include driving company vehicles to clients, other businesses and general labouring duties in yard when not driving.



Salary - circa £11 per hour