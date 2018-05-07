Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
641866
Posted on
Monday, May 7, 2018 - 7:49am
About the Role:Our client, based in North Aberdeenshire is looking to recruit a temporary Driver with a CPC Licence for a minimum 3 month contract
Our client is looking for a successful candidate to be able to start immediately, have a current, clean driving licence up to 7.5T and current CPC licence. Duties will include driving company vehicles to clients, other businesses and general labouring duties in yard when not driving.
Salary - circa £11 per hour
