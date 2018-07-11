E & I Designer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Ukraine,Europe Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 645890 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: INSTRUMENT /ELECTRICAL DESIGNER - Rotterdam



Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Duration: 6 month renewable contract

Start Date: ASAP

Salary: Negotiable hourly rate (€)



The client:

Leap29 are currently working with a multi-discipline engineering and construction company, who have been operating for more than a decade throughout Europe. They have a solid background in construction and maintenance, procurement, engineering and many other capital projects.



The Role:

Sucessful candidates will have 10 years of experience in design and engineering on medium to large scale projects. Candidates should have a good understanding of the applicable design codes and be familiar with commercial software packages related to drafting and engineering database management.



In this position the successful candidate will be required to prepare detailed engineering drawings based on modification requirements. You will work closely with discipline engineers to ensure the completeness of drawings and documents. Under your jurisdiction you will be responsible for the following:



• Instrument / electrical layouts

• Schematics

• Cable schedules

• Loop diagrams

• Cause & Effect

• Instrument Indexes

• MTO



