EC&I Design Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsible to the CE&I Lead Engineer for the delivery of the Electrical, Control and Instrumentation work packages of high integrity and complex control systems to Customer and Industry Specifications, to within budget and programme constraints.



The candidate must have a broad knowledge of the designing complex systems in machine control applications and plant wide automation where specific experience in the Nuclear Industry would be an advantage. Must be capable of producing technical & functional specifications and developing control systems from concept design through to final design, installation and commissioning.



Must have strong interpersonal and communications skills with excellent analytical, design and problem solving skills and be committed to maintaining high quality standards.



Must have a sound knowledge of and be experienced in the application of the latest relevant IEC standards and statuary legislation.



The Company:

Your future in Nuclear. Specialising in the design and manufacture of bespoke engineering solutions for the nuclear energy, nuclear decommissioning and defence markets, our client is a key player. They design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, test, commission and install, as well as offering ongoing specialist support services. They are a core subsidiary of a global Italian group that operates in over 90 countries and is Italy's largest supplier, installer and service provider in this sector.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Produce CE&I designs to customer specification and project requirements. Main deliverables being:

* Control Panel designs - General Arrangements, Detail drawings, Schematics Diagrams, Interlock Diagrams for typically PLC & HMI hardware, Motor Starters & Drives, Safety Circuits, Instrumentation and Power Distribution.

* Specification of hardware and production of parts list.

* Manufacturing specification.

* Ensure company policy and procedures are being applied across the projects.

* Manage the interface between CE&I and the Mechanical function.

* Communicate at all levels with both internal and external customers to meet their expectations while meeting the project budget and programme constraints.

* Support the Lead Engineer in the delivery of scope to budget and programme.

* Support the Lead Engineer in the management and supervision of sub-contractors.

* Provide technical expertise to tenders as and when required.

* Provide input to the development of the CE&I function a



About Fircroft:

