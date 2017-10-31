EC&I Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Work with all members of the CHiP team to provide professional engineering support to Beckton CHiP ensuring asset integrity and reliability is maintained in a manner consistent with delivering customer requirements.



Deliver engineering and maintenance improvements consistent with meeting operational requirements and delivering against the agreed contract KPI's.



Minimum Requirements:



HNC in an electrical, control or instrumentation engineering discipline.

Successful contributions in a 24/7 power generation including:

Maintenance & contract management.

Outage management.

Operations interface, policies & procedure.

Legislative, best practice standards & insurance compliance.

Develop, implement & evaluate systems, upgrades, improvements & mods.

Outage/overhaul planning & co-ordination.

Building & maintaining customer & contractor relationships.

Working cross functionally delivering policies, initiatives & compliance with company & legislative requirements.

Managing budgets and projects.

Supervision of personnel including workload planning & co-ordination.

Completing hands on responsibilities.

Maintenance & management of: generators, excitation systems, HV transformers, rotating machinery, HV switchgear, power plant instrumentation.

EC&I methods, materials & equipment used in running plant.

DCS or equivalent control systems.

SHE systems including ptw, ensuring compliance, risk & improvement.

Quality systems, ensuring compliance, risk & improvement.

EC&I legislative systems & standards.

Financial performance indicators relating to operational indicators.

Office: word: Creates & edits documents; Excel: Creates & edits documents.

Electronic Maintenance Management Systems.



The Company:

