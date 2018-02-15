About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy is currently recruiting for an EHS Field Adviser to work in Greeley, Colorado, area.
We are recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work for a company that values hard work, commitment and can offer the chance of career progression with amazing benefits.
Why join?
* Competitive Salary
* Benefits
* Contracted Position
* Career Progression
What we are looking for
* Associate's or Bachelor's degree in environmental or Occupational Safety and Health or other related field
* Typically requires 10 years of experience in EHS
* High School Diploma (or equivalent) + 3 years of additional equivalent experience.
* Five years of oil and gas experience
What will you do?
EHS field advisers will be supporting the storm water program in the DJ.
* Provides technical expertise and skills critical to having exceptional value for company's forward looking success
* Serves as Noble representative participating in various industry groups, panels and boards to participate in industry development and to ensure Noble's alignment globally.
* Liaises with EHS&R managers to ensure effective use of industry best practices and consistency in our global approach to EHS&R activities
* Liaises with local, state and country officials
* Provides direction on EHS&R business strategy and assists in the development of teams responsible for specific EHS&R disciplines
* Responsible for EHS operational support
* Coordination and execution in areas of policies,
* Programs, and procedures, including, but not limited to: company EHS policies and regulatory agency compliance.
* Program development/implementation
* Hazard identification
* Incident identification
* Remedial programs
* Risk identification/mitigation, and performance measures.
When do I start?
* Immediately
If this is a position you are interested in, please get in touch today!
If you know anyone else who would fit this role & has the credentials, please refer them!
The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.