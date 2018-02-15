About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is currently recruiting for an EHS Field Adviser to work in Greeley, Colorado, area.

We are recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work for a company that values hard work, commitment and can offer the chance of career progression with amazing benefits.

Why join?

* Competitive Salary

* Benefits

* Contracted Position

* Career Progression

What we are looking for

* Associate's or Bachelor's degree in environmental or Occupational Safety and Health or other related field

* Typically requires 10 years of experience in EHS

* High School Diploma (or equivalent) + 3 years of additional equivalent experience.

* Five years of oil and gas experience

What will you do?

EHS field advisers will be supporting the storm water program in the DJ.

* Provides technical expertise and skills critical to having exceptional value for company's forward looking success

* Serves as Noble representative participating in various industry groups, panels and boards to participate in industry development and to ensure Noble's alignment globally.

* Liaises with EHS&R managers to ensure effective use of industry best practices and consistency in our global approach to EHS&R activities

* Liaises with local, state and country officials

* Provides direction on EHS&R business strategy and assists in the development of teams responsible for specific EHS&R disciplines

* Responsible for EHS operational support

* Coordination and execution in areas of policies,

* Programs, and procedures, including, but not limited to: company EHS policies and regulatory agency compliance.

* Program development/implementation

* Hazard identification

* Incident identification

* Remedial programs

* Risk identification/mitigation, and performance measures.

When do I start?

* Immediately

If this is a position you are interested in, please get in touch today!

If you know anyone else who would fit this role & has the credentials, please refer them!

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.