EHS Field Advisor

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Greeley
Salary 
$ to $65 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID 
634744
Posted on 
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 - 3:51pm
About the Role:

EHS Field Advisor, Greeley, Co area.

What we are looking for!



* Associate's or Bachelor's degree in environmental or Occupational Safety and Health or other related field
* Typically requires 10 years of experience in EHS
* High School Diploma (or equivalent) + 3 years of additional equivalent experience.
* Five years of oil and gas experience

What you will be doing!

EHS field advisers will be supporting the storm water program in the DJ.



* Responsible for EHS operational support
* Coordination and execution in areas of policies,
* Programs, and procedures, including, but not limited to: company EHS policies and regulatory agency compliance.
* Program development/implementation
* Hazard identification
* Incident identification
* Remedial programs
* Risk identification/mitigation, and performance measures.

When do I start??



* Immediately

Why join us???



* Competitive Salary
* Benefits
* Contracted Position
* Career Progression

