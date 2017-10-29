E&I Construction Supervisor

About the Role:

Professionally-qualified Engineer with qualifications in the Process, Electrical or Electronic Engineering disciplines

At least 10 - 15 years Instrument and Control experience, including significant relevant experience on large multi-national and multi-location projects.

Significant experience in the following areas is required:• Process control and measurement• Fiscal Metering• Continuous process fluid analysis• Foundation Fieldbus specification, design and operation• HART communication• Instrument and Control System testing, installation and commissioning.• Power Distribution System components, including:o High voltage switchgear, transformers, etc. (66 kV, 33 kV, 6.6 kV)o Independently derived power generation sourceso Steam Turbine Generatorso Gas Turbine Generatorso Emergency diesel generatorso Large variable frequency drives• Uninterruptible Power Supplies• Electrical Integrated Control Systems (ELICS)• Electrical protection systems and devices including conventional and digital relays.• Power Management Systems