Company
NES Global Talent
Location
United Kingdom
Salary
£3000 to £3250 Per week
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
617929
Posted on
Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 3:33am
About the Role:Electrical Commissioning Engineer
Start Date: Pre Christmas 2017
Duration: UK based for 12 months then Kazakstan for a further 3 years
This project will be based in the UK for about 12 months and then project execution will occur in Kazakhstan for 2-3years. The work order out in Kazakhstan will work on a 28x28 rotation.
For further details please contact Ranald Stewart on 0044 161 942 7016 or ranald.s.a2tui196w@nesgt.aptrack.co.uk
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
