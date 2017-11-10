Electrical Commissioning Technician - Kazakhstan

Company
Qedi
Location
Kazakhstan
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
620509
Posted on
Friday, November 10, 2017 - 8:09am
About the Role:
Primary Function:
* To execute electrical pre-commissioning / commissioning workscope in a safe manner and in accordance with contract specifications /requirements and schedule
* Provide support to the Electrical Commissioning Engineer / Snr Electrical Technician
* Under safe systems of work, function testing of electrical plant and equipment in both onshore and offshore locations
* Workscope will require working in Hazardous areas and therefore the candidate MUST be COMPEX trained and able to demonstrate a good understanding of the risks associated with working in a Hazardous areas, including H2S environments.
Key Objectives:
* To perform the work in accordance with the specified safety standards / project requirements / workpacks
* To support the commissioning team to function test the Electrical system in accordance with project technical procedures
* Support activities in Commissioning and Start-Up of the Facility
HSE Responsibilities:
* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following the Project HSE Management Systems
* Lead safety principles within the Project and in accordance with Incident and Injury Free (IIF)
Responsibilities:
* Function test and repair, electrical equipment and systems in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures
* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made/noted during testing
* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities
* Complete where applicable associated pre-commissioning / commissioning certification in accordance with the requirements of the project Completions Management System and associated procedures
* Attendance of FAT's where required including review / acceptance of applicable technical documentation
* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using QEDi procedures (Task Risk Assessment, TRIC etc)
* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner and in accordance with the project PTW system.
Other duties may include:
* Liaise with support vendors as required.
* Deputise for Senior Commissioning Tech if required.
* Provide support in the execution of Electrical construction activities within the bounds of Discipline competency.
