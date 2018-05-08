About the Role:

Electrical Construction Superintendent

The Electrical Construction Superintendent is accountable for the electrical and instrumentation scope of construction in both the greenfield and brownfield portions of the project. They will report to the Central Processing Facilities (CPF) Area E&I Construction Manager and will be responsible for the following functions:

* On rotation at site on a 4 week on / 4 week off basis, has responsibility for the oversight and assurance of all electrical construction works activities including, but not limited to the following:* Safety Leadership. Acting as a role model to promote the highest standards in HSSE culture in the project community.* Ensuring compliance with the safety assurance plan so that work is accomplished in an environmentally sound manner using safe work practices.* Providing oversight & assurance that the EPC Contractor is delivering the field work in a safe and effective manner in their designated area, to ensure that Project schedule and Project specifications are met and that work is completed safely and according to time and budget parameters.* Implementing the Construction Execution Plan (CEP) and monitoring the progress with respect to time, budget and quality.* To provide contractor performance management and ensure contract compliance.* Monitoring construction work progress and ensuring adherence to contract requirements, permit procedures and statutory requirements.* Liaising with other BP Area Construction Managers & Superintendents regarding possible interface issues within the battery limits & cooperate to resolve such matters.* Integrating with other BP disciplines, HSSE, Quality, Engineering and Project Services.* Conducting and record site inspections and risk assessments.* Ensuring scope & specification accountability of contractors and their daily performance by:* Monitoring the work standard and ensuring full compliance with specifications* Identifying and resolve, as necessary, interface issues between contractors / subcontractors* Ensure materials and equipment are compliant with the specifications and that inspections and tests are conducted and recorded to prove compliance* Ensure work is performed per plans and specifications via coordination with the Quality Assurance (QA) group.* Ensuring all regulatory and statutory requirements regarding administration, testing and record keeping are met and that reporting progress is accurate and in the required format* Participating in Knowledge Management (Lessons Learnt).* Have experience on large onshore plant projects and strong working knowledge of construction planning, construction methodology, productivity analysis, quality assurance and HSSE procedures.* Have large-scale & international installation experience in high & low voltage systems, ICSS systems, LER (Local Equipment Room) & SS (Substation) buildings, and CCB (Central Control Building) buildings & fit-out. (Telecommunication & fiber optic systems,)* Ensure management of change (MOC) requirements regarding field design modifications and scope changes are met by forwarding appropriate documentation for processing.* Have knowledge and be familiar with Construction methods, Codes and regulations, Safety rules and construction techniques.* Ensure Mechanical Completion (MC) system boundaries are defined and MC handover sequence agreed.* Have work experience in extreme heat and remote site conditions.* Have work experience in international, multicultural projects.* All other duties and task as required by the CPF Area E&I Manager.

Qualifications

Technical expertise in low & high voltage systems. (ICSS systems, instrumentation, telecommunication, & fiber optic systems, a plus)

Extensive experience in Construction Management.

Demonstrated excellent written, verbal communication, and presentation skills

English language fluency

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.