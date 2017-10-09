Electrical Design Engineer

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Burton-On-Trent,Staffordshire,England
Salary
£10 to £100 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
618273
Posted on
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 8:22am
About the Role:
An exciting role has just come about for a Junior Engineer interested in furthering their career with a small but ambitious company.
They work in a very dynamic industry working on multiple contracts, the containers Made Cross Various industries and are custom made.
Key skills
- Experience with Electrical qualifications
- Experience with any CAD package
- Design Experience (university is fine)
Package
- The role is a 3 month contract position, leading to a permanent role
- The company will pay for various training packages to further your career (High Voltage safety etc)
Thanks,
Gerry
