About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Electrical Designer, based in Aberdeenshire

Responsibilities will include:

Assist of conduct design and engineering tasks involved in the concept, research design and/or development of new products

Work independently to conduct problem studies leading to recommendations for upgrading/improving existing equipment in field

Work independently to perform product testing functions in a manufacturing facility and/or field locations

Stay abreast of manufacturing capabilities in order to assist with change

Maintain a working knowledge of industry related codes and standards

Perform other assignments as directed

Undertake all duties in a safe and efficient manner, promoting safe working practices, complying with all company policies including but not limited to the Company Code of Conduct and OSHA Safety rules

Qualifications

Essential

17th Edition Electrical Competency Qualification

Time served Electrical/Electronic Apprenticeship

Desirable

CompEX Trained

Bachelor's or Associate Degree - preferred

Experience

Essential

Advanced knowledge of engineering standards including codes and regulations affecting design development

Electrical, electronic, PLC fault finding experience

Experience with the following Drawing/Design Packages;

AutoCAD Electrical

SolidWorks

Experience of PLC panel building and diagnostics

Lean manufacturing and design experience

Desirable

Experienced with the following Software Packages;

Siemens TIA Portal (Step 7 and WinCC)

Allen Bradley RS Logix 5000

Experience of supporting customers internationally

Good working knowledge of hydraulics systems and schematics

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918865