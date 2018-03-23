About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Electrical Designer, based in Aberdeenshire
Responsibilities will include:
Assist of conduct design and engineering tasks involved in the concept, research design and/or development of new products
Work independently to conduct problem studies leading to recommendations for upgrading/improving existing equipment in field
Work independently to perform product testing functions in a manufacturing facility and/or field locations
Stay abreast of manufacturing capabilities in order to assist with change
Maintain a working knowledge of industry related codes and standards
Perform other assignments as directed
Undertake all duties in a safe and efficient manner, promoting safe working practices, complying with all company policies including but not limited to the Company Code of Conduct and OSHA Safety rules
Qualifications
Essential
17th Edition Electrical Competency Qualification
Time served Electrical/Electronic Apprenticeship
Desirable
CompEX Trained
Bachelor's or Associate Degree - preferred
Experience
Essential
Advanced knowledge of engineering standards including codes and regulations affecting design development
Electrical, electronic, PLC fault finding experience
Experience with the following Drawing/Design Packages;
AutoCAD Electrical
SolidWorks
Experience of PLC panel building and diagnostics
Lean manufacturing and design experience
Desirable
Experienced with the following Software Packages;
Siemens TIA Portal (Step 7 and WinCC)
Allen Bradley RS Logix 5000
Experience of supporting customers internationally
Good working knowledge of hydraulics systems and schematics
Permanent position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918865