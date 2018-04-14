Electrical Drafting Technician

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Kansas City
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
640020
Posted on
Friday, April 13, 2018 - 6:09pm
About the Role:
This position is responsible for:
* Revising existing drawings and preparing drawings of basic components from explicit verbal or written instructions or detailed sketches.
* This position successfully plots drawings; learns and follows company and client drafting standards and procedures; learns the practices of a selected discipline.
* Other duties as assigned.
* Mastered basic commands of at least one type of CAD
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Apply