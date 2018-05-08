Electrical Drafting Technician

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Vancouver
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Job ID 
641884
Posted on 
Monday, May 7, 2018 - 6:44pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Entry Level Electrical Drafting Technician

Description:



* This position is responsible for revising existing drawings and preparing drawings of basic components from explicit verbal or written instructions or detailed sketches.
* This position successfully plots drawings; learns and follows company and client drafting standards and procedures; learns the practices of a selected discipline.
* Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:



* High school diploma and course work in drafting technology or specialized CAD certification.
* Associate's degree in computer aided drafting and design desirable.
* Entry-level position (zero to two years of professional drafting experience).
* Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
* Excellent written & verbal communication skills.
* Previous internship and/or related consulting experience preferred.
* Mastered basic commands of at least one type of CAD system (ability to occasionally use higher-level commands, timesaving programs and routines).

