Company
Progressive GE
Location
Vancouver
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
641884
Posted on
Monday, May 7, 2018 - 6:44pm
About the Role:
Entry Level Electrical Drafting Technician
Description:
* This position is responsible for revising existing drawings and preparing drawings of basic components from explicit verbal or written instructions or detailed sketches.
* This position successfully plots drawings; learns and follows company and client drafting standards and procedures; learns the practices of a selected discipline.
* Other duties as assigned.
Requirements:
* High school diploma and course work in drafting technology or specialized CAD certification.
* Associate's degree in computer aided drafting and design desirable.
* Entry-level position (zero to two years of professional drafting experience).
* Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
* Excellent written & verbal communication skills.
* Previous internship and/or related consulting experience preferred.
* Mastered basic commands of at least one type of CAD system (ability to occasionally use higher-level commands, timesaving programs and routines).
