About the Role:

Entry Level Electrical Drafting Technician

Description:

* This position is responsible for revising existing drawings and preparing drawings of basic components from explicit verbal or written instructions or detailed sketches.* This position successfully plots drawings; learns and follows company and client drafting standards and procedures; learns the practices of a selected discipline.* Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

* High school diploma and course work in drafting technology or specialized CAD certification.* Associate's degree in computer aided drafting and design desirable.* Entry-level position (zero to two years of professional drafting experience).* Strong analytical and problem solving skills.* Excellent written & verbal communication skills.* Previous internship and/or related consulting experience preferred.* Mastered basic commands of at least one type of CAD system (ability to occasionally use higher-level commands, timesaving programs and routines).

