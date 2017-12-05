Electrical Engineer

About the Role:

* Provides technical supports to Maintenance Section, Project Co-ordination Department and Operating Plants in troubleshooting, investigating failures and proposing corrective actions for reliability.

* Periodically reviews maintenance strategies for critical equipment and systems such as Switchgears, Controls, Electrical Distribution Systems, Power Transformers, Relays, VFD's. Ups, HT & LT Motors, MCCs, MOVs, Batteries and charging systems, Communication Systems, HVAC Systems, Safety and Security Systems.

* Provides all required supports and feedbacks to any other new or modification jobs in the form of engineering packages.

* Provides craft training to junior engineers/senior technicians and audit craft quality procedures/programs.

* Reviews spare parts requirements for critical electrical equipment.

* This job role also requires to provide all required supports to any other new or modification jobs in the form of engineering packages for engineering notifications.

* Supports and participates in all expansion project activities for smooth implementation and turnover.

* Adheres to applicable SHEMS sub-element procedures.



* A minimum of 7 years of hands-on experience within operational plants that require maintenance within the Petrochemical industry is essential.

* Maintenance of various electrical plant equipment and different systems is desired.

* A degree in Electrical Engineering is essential.



