About the Role:

Discipline engineering lead: manage technical team for the discipline, provides expertise in defining technical requirements and complete design.

Inspect completed projects to ensure conformance with design standards.

Apply principles of electrical theory to engineering projects.

Design, maintain, implement, and improve electrical instruments and equipment.

Supervise and train project staff as needed.

Prepares detailed design of projects in compliance with governing codes, regulatory requirements.

Solves problems by using a combination of standard procedures, modification of standard procedures.

5-9 years of experience in electrical design and engineering, mechanical and control systems, electrical estimation, quality control, inter-discipline coordination, proposal engineering, and training team members.

Experience in chemical plants and refineries, specifically polymers.

BS Degree.

P. E License.

Electrical Engineer IIDuration: Long-term contractLocation: Matagorda, TXRoles and Responsibilities:Education, Experience, Skills and Knowledge:Note: The above major outgoing responsibilities describe only the essential job functions and are not intended to be a complete list of all duties and responsibilities. All job functions must be performed in accordance with Client Corporate policies and procedures.