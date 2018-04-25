Electrical Engineer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Overland Park
Salary 
$55 to $60 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Job ID 
640430
Posted on 
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 7:38pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

I have an urgent request for the best Electrical Engineers to join a leading global EPC company. Telecom experience is preferred.

-Highly competitive hourly rate

-Location: Overland Park, KS

-Long term contract length

Skills Required:

-Minimum 10 years experience in related field

-Bachelor's Degree required in Engineering

-PE License required

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.