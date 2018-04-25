Electrical Engineer

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Overland Park
Salary
$55 to $60 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
640430
Posted on
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 7:38pm
About the Role:
I have an urgent request for the best Electrical Engineers to join a leading global EPC company. Telecom experience is preferred.
-Highly competitive hourly rate
-Location: Overland Park, KS
-Long term contract length
Skills Required:
-Minimum 10 years experience in related field
-Bachelor's Degree required in Engineering
-PE License required
