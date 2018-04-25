Electrical Engineer

About the Role:

I have an urgent request for the best Electrical Engineers to join a leading global EPC company. Telecom experience is preferred.

-Highly competitive hourly rate

-Location: Overland Park, KS

-Long term contract length

Skills Required:

-Minimum 10 years experience in related field

-Bachelor's Degree required in Engineering

-PE License required

