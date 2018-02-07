Electrical Engineer 2

About the Role:

The Role:

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

Requires a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a minimum of 5 to 8 years of electrical engineering experience.

Design of Low Voltage Electrical Circuits for Industrial Control Panels consisting of VFDs, fuses, circuit breakers, controls transformers, etc.

Creation of BOMs and test procedures.



Technical Skill Requirements:



* Exposure to mechanical packaging and industrial wiring procedures and standards (UL, NEMA & IEC).

* Knowledge of engineering configuration management workflows

* Usage of AutoCad Electrical, Microsoft Office and Adobe Acrobat Professional

* Prepare Custom Schematics for Customer Orders.

* Prepare Production Assist files for use on production floor.

* Maintain Wire and Component Label List

* Create Custom Wire Table and Electrical Components Lists for customer orders

* Publish and Release all files when approved by Engineering.

* Assist other Engineers as requested.

* Prepare any needed Electrical Drafting as requested.

* Prepare Schematics and other documents as requested.

* Prepare and Maintain testing Infrastructure documentation.

* Prepare and Maintain Test Equipment Documentation.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Must have:



1. Education - Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a minimum of 5 to 8 years of electrical engineering experience.

2. Experience in design of Low Voltage Electrical Circuits for Industrial Control Panels consisting of VFDs, fuses, circuit breakers, controls transformers, etc.

3. Experience in using the SAP system for locating standard parts, setting up new parts and storing document (Work Instructions, Test Procedures, etc.)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.