Electrical Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

About the Role: My client has given the engineering industry approximately 100 years of successful services. They currently have over 25 disciplines, since opening their doors in the 1900's. Always striving for the best my client works with state of the art technology across the world, and they are looking for the perfect Electrical Engineer to join their team.

If you are looking for a change and would like the idea or working on various revamp and modification projects in Netherlands and Belgium this is for you.



Location: Netherlands

Salary: Negotiable dependent upon experience.

Duration: 12 month renewable contract.

Start Date: As soon as possible.



Role:

• Planning and design of MV distribution networks.

• Working on the Control and Protection systems.

• Handling the project in terms of contract.

• Project correspondence and liaison with the client.

• Tender evaluation and contract negotiations.



Requirements:

• Graduate degree in Electrical Engineering

• System analysis studies background.

• Fluent Dutch with the English language.

• International experience.

• Computer literate (MS office).



