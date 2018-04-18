Electrical Engineers

About the Role:

The Role:

-- Should have good experience in FEED/ Basic and Detailed Design experience.

-- Should have good experience working with Oil & Gas EPC / GES+ Engineering companies.

-- Should meet minimum experience as mentioned in the requirement.

-- Relevant experience in Software and International Standards and Codes / Saudi Aramco standards, is essential.

--Transformer Sizing and selection, Battery sizing and selection, Cable Sizing Calculation and preparation, Cable tray sizing and calculations, Power and control Cable schedule preparation, Datasheet and Technical specification preparation, Earthing & Lighting calculations, HV, LV, ETAP knowledge is also required.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineer



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.