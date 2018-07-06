Company
WorleyParsons
Location
Stockton-on-Tees,Durham,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
645883
Posted on
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - 6:14am
About the Role:
Job Title: Electrical Foreman
Ref No: 2018-11389
Location: Barrow-In-Furness
Project: Spirit Energy - Onshore
Duration: 5 Months
WorleyParsons are recruiting for an Electrical Foreman for 5 months.
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent
* AM2
* Amec mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.
* City and Guilds in mechanical engineering/fitting and assembly or NVQ level 3 in associated trade
* COMPEX
* CCNSG Safety passport
Desirable:
* Manual Handling
* Assessor/verifier qualifications
* ISSOW
* ONC in an Electrical Engineering related subject
* IEE 17th Edition
*
Experience
Essential:
* Demonstrable experience as an electrician
* Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman position in an electrical role
Desirable:
* Demonstrable experience as an electrical foreman.
Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills
* Ability to communicate effectively with team members
* Demonstrable commitment to safety
* Flexibility, able to adapt and comply with Company/Client requirements.
* Ability to work with, interact with other disciplines
* Confident, ability to work on own initiative.
* Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment
* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role
Competencies - Generic
* Ability to supervise work activities
* Ability to demonstrate a high level of understanding of HSE safe working practises, procedures and their implementation
* Ability to supervise efficient use of resources
* Ability to maintain record keeping systems
* Safe working - commitment to safe working practices ensuring that all workscopes are completed in a safe manner at all times.
* Ability to deliver quality "toolbox talks"
Competencies - Technical
* Ability to read/understand procedures/specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to the electrical workscope.
* Ability to complete the certification requirements as applicable to the electrical workscope.
Apply