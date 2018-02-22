Company NES Global Talent Location Qatar,Middle East Salary $5 to $5 Per week Job Type Contract Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs Job ID 635596 Apply Apply Now

About the Role:



A Contractual Job Opportunity has just been made available for an experienced Electrical Inspector by a leading operating oil and gas company in Qatar.



This job is initially for 6 months with the possibility of extension based in Qatar.



Candidate must have at least 10 years of relevant experience with excellent knowledge and experience in NEC (NFPA 70) and API 14F.



Interested? Apply now !



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.