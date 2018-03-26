Electrical Maintenance Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

We are currently recruiting for Electrical Maintenance Technicians.



As a member of the Core Maintenance team, you will maintain and repair Electrical equipment with established standards, procedures and guidelines. Key to the role will be the diagnosing of the physical causes of electrical equipment breakdowns and proposing / completing repairs to the site standards whilst engaging technical resources as needed to support operations.



You will Assist the planning department in the planning of preventative and corrective maintenance as directed by the supervisor. You will also prepare jobs for execution in support of the schedule.



Working on days, you will work predominantly outside within the process areas and will support the out of hours call out rota. Taking key instruction from site supervision but also demonstrating independence and self-motivation. Excellent communication skills are needed to ensure precise understanding of information from other team members and supervision. Detailed procedures and work instructions are expected to be followed to complete safety critical tasks.



The successful candidate will receive on-the-job training as required to be competent in the role.



These positions will be contract positions working on the Teesside Terminal for Fircroft.



The Company:

Our client a UK based refining and marketing company, have interests in a number of facilities in the United Kingdom, employing around 1000 people throughout the UK and over 33000 worldwide. They have had their presence on Teesside for over 30 years, processing and storing crude oil ready for shipment along with being an established supplier of bulk fuels, including LPG, to the commercial, aviation and marine industries.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Relevant approved apprenticeship/NVQ level 3 or equivalent

Compex - Preferable (training will be provided)

Minimum City & Guilds/ ONC certificate in Electrical Engineering or equivalent

Strong knowledge of low voltage switchgear, control gear, motors, actuators

Ability to read and understand schematic drawings

Extensive experience in a maintenance role within the oil and gas, power, or heavy process industries

Hold a Full UK driving licence and to drive company vehicles where appropriate

Ability to use Microsoft packages and a computerised maintenance management system (eg SAP)

Appropriate Physical and Mental Capability to undertake the role (Work at Height, Work in Confined Spaces, Respiratory Protective Equipment etc)



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Understanding of UPS and generating plant

Understanding of protection relay systems

Experience of operating and maintaining high voltage switchgear and motors

Previously held an Authorised or Senior Authorised position

17th Edition, Inspection and test (2391-52)



