About the Role:

Job title: Electrical Operations Technician

Ref No: 2017-9872

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Ineos Landline

Duration: 9-10 Months



WorleyParsons are recruiting Electrical Operations Technician's for 9-10 month contract.

Purpose / Role

* He/she will be a fully experienced member of the pipelines team with special responsibility for executing the safe and cost effective maintenance (both planned and corrective) of all control & instrumentation plant and equipment as well as performing selected operating duties including Pigging Operations and appropriate isolations under Control of Work.

Key aims and objectives

* Responsible, through their line management, for the optimised and safe running of the facilities* Position of Electrical Operations Technician as part of Core Crew on agreed rotation* Provide exemplary performance in the areas of both safety and business performance delivery* Support planning of safe and cost effective activity of all associated plant and equipment

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for Operating Discipline in completing all work* Implement all relevant policies and procedures as defined within the Operating Management System (OMS)* Requirement to deliver as Performing Authority and Isolating Authority within Control of Work process* Carry out duties and responsibilities of the RPE role* Plan, prepare, execute and close out all Instrument & Operations work as defined in the Maintenance Management System and asset plans* Liaise directly with the asset planners to ensure that the asset 2 week forward plans are achievable for own discipline and consistent with the safe operating principles* Operate and maintain all plant and equipment for the pipelines* Working with the asset engineers carry out fault finding, rectifying and repairing to the required standard. Prepare and complete all necessary paperwork associated with the client's requirements relative to control of work and safe operating practices. E.g. GOC certification, operating procedures, risk assessments and any other associated documentation.* Co-ordinate spare parts requirements and the optimization of Instrument and Operational spares stock levels.* Minimise downtime and contribute to the achievement of production targets and key performance indicators* Act as a single point of contact for vendors executing work on the facility, including the Preparation of Work Control Certificate's (Permits) and ICC's (Isolations), that any spares required are on board and the work is ready to be executed* Be prepared to assist all other trades within capability in the performance of safe operations* Deliver full compliance with the OMS, Golden Rules and Site Safety Standard. Ensure strict adherence to WorleyParsons Safety Essentials.* Provides input to recognizing and solving equipment reliability issues* Maintain data quality in creating work requests and closing out work* Progress/maintain all required job competencies as per training and competency matrix* Utilise CI to enhance working processes and effectiveness* Be capable of carrying out general repairs, fault finding, servicing, installation, commissioning of, but not limited to, the following:, HV/LV systems on centrifugal and reciprocating air compressors, positive displacement pumps, lube oil systems, diesel engines and generators, ventilation systems and fans, winches, cranes and air hoists, fire fighting systems, pumps, sprinklers, general plant & equipment and portable instrumentation and test equipment

Qualifications/Training

* Technical apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* Related technical qualification, ideally HNC* Appropriate NVQ/SVQ certification* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical/MIST* Valid COMPEX certificate* Proven offshore maintenance experience and consistently good performance, holding a senior maintenance technician position on a producing facility for a significant period

Experience

* Excellent knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Excellent knowledge of high voltage systems and heavy duty switching* Good knowledge of process control, F&G and ESD systems* Excellent knowledge of high and medium voltage generation and distribution systems* Fully conversant with rules for certified electrical equipment in hazardous areas* General knowledge of maintenance and electrical fault finding techniques and tools* Knowledge of planned maintenance systems, maintenance history recording and competent to complete test sheets and certification* Understanding of the role of Authorised Electrical Person and Client's Electrical Safety Rules* Computer literate* Experience and understanding of team dynamics* Fully experienced in permit to work systems and performing as Isolation Authority for work in hazardous areas* Co-ordination of spare part requirements and optimising of spares stock levels