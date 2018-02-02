Electrical Project Engineer

About the Role:

Projects Management

a. Responsibility for carrying out plant modification projects in multi discipline teams, usually in the team-lead role.

b. Responsible for the development and execution of such projects from definition through; front End Engineering, HAZOP, Detailed Design, Construction and Commissioning (typically in value range £50K to £2.5MM)

c. Ensuring any modifications / changes comply with site management of change requirements, project management requirements, site standards and current legislation

d. Analyze problems with operational performance or maintainability of equipment, and in conjunction with 'customers' determine the best technical and commercial solution.

e. Develop engineering specifications, company standards and procedures to ensure compliance with Company and statutory requirements

f. Directly undertake engineering design, or oversee the work of others undertaking this task.

g. Prepare detailed of Scopes-of-Work to form the technical basis for commercial tenders

h. Perform technical evaluation of tenders and selection of contractors

i. Undertake equipment evaluation, and perform factory and/or site acceptance testing of equipment

j. Undertake, or oversee the work of others, to ensure equipment is commissioned safely and in accordance with appropriate standards.

k. Provide handover documentation and undertake training as required to ensure new equipment is fully integrated into site operations. Assist the site maintenance team as required, providing technical expertise to supervision and technician team.

m. Ability to represent the Company to site visitors, contractors, and suppliers.

n. Through performance management define goals and objectives for project team.





Ensure adherence to the departments financial and contract management strategy

a. Responsible to monitor the contract value, ensuring that the work scope is effectively delivered and the scope is not expanded or changed unless the appropriate process is followed and approved.

b. Determine and prepare long term maintenance and projects plans and budgets

c. Generates ideas for cost saving/efficiencies



a. Leading Self - Takes Accountability of actions leading by example, following through on commitments and holding others accountable; Drives Performance managing situations and problems, to deliver results whilst balancing short-term and long-term priorities; Makes Decisions generating effective solutions in a timely, safe and ethical manner

b. Leading Others - Communicates Effectively to gain understanding, to influence and to drive performance to achieve business results; Partners Collaboratively to build strong relationships and trust and to collaborate across the organisation; Builds Talent and Teams by acquiring, developing and retaining a high performing engaged team; Empowers Others by delegating authority and through coaching, supporting and mentoring team members / peers

c. Leading the Business - Thinks Strategically by understanding global, political and market trends and stakeholder needs and how they impact our business; Demonstrated Financial / Quantitative Acumen understanding how key financial data impacts the Company; Leads Change by encouraging innovative thinking and continuous improvement adapting resourcefully, flexibly and positively.



* Active participation in the corporate Shutdown Planning Network of Excellence and Knowledge Sharing

* Deputise for or provide assistance to the Projects Team Leader when required.

* Actively participate in the Performance Management System

* Understand own responsibility in the OE framework system.

* Interact with internal and external business parties as required.

* Coach, support and mentor team members / peers.



* Degree in Electrical Engineering- Essential

* Chartered Engineer or working towards chartership - Essential

* Sound knowledge of electrical engineering principles and proven ability to apply them to real-world problems - Essential

* Successful history of managing small and medium projects from concept to handover - Essential



* Extensive Operation & Maintenance experience in the oil & gas industry or other regulated industry - Essential

* Working knowledge of COMAH - Essential

* Familiarity of working in a continuous process plant - Essential

* Sound knowledge of Electricity at Work Regulations - Essential

* Demonstrable experience of low voltage and high voltage installations, and applicable standards - Essential

* Understanding of other disciplines: mechanical; civil; rotating plant - Essential

* Competent user of engineering tools: CAD; modelling software; PLC programming; etc - Essential