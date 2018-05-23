About the Role:

The Role:

Our client has a current requirement for an Electrical Project Manager with a proven background in electrical engineering.



* Planning of projects and establishing schedules

* Analyse and report on contract performance

* Assessing and optimising the time and resources required to carry out the various project stages



Knowledge of:

* Principles and practices of Electrical Engineering, or related field.

* Project development, scheduling, monitoring, and control systems.

* Proven background in dealing with tight budgets & schedules



The Company:

Our client is a leader in power and automation technologies that enable utility and industry customers to improve performance while lowering environmental impact. They operate in around 100 countries employing over 145,000 people.



