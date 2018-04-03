Electrical Specialist

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
London,Greater London,England
Salary 
£0 to £39 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
639045
Posted on 
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 11:35am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Role:
Our Client is seeking an Electrical Specialist to work on a FEED phase of a Sour Gas Project.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:
Candidates must have the following levels of experience:
* Minimum of 10 years of total experience as a qualified Engineer
* Minimum 8 years plus on similar projects.

Candidates must have recent demonstrable experience cleared identified in their CV of:
* Working on major Sour Gas projects
* Working on offshore FEED projects
* Working for a EPC contracting company

Please note that candidates should clearly show the required experience mentioned above and have the right to work in the UK.

The Company:
Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, .

Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Experience of working for a Major International Oil and Gas Contractor.
* Middle East client experience
* Experience of Middle East standards

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.