About the Role:

The Role:

Our Client is seeking an Electrical Specialist to work on a FEED phase of a Sour Gas Project.



REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:

Candidates must have the following levels of experience:

* Minimum of 10 years of total experience as a qualified Engineer

* Minimum 8 years plus on similar projects.



Candidates must have recent demonstrable experience cleared identified in their CV of:

* Working on major Sour Gas projects

* Working on offshore FEED projects

* Working for a EPC contracting company



Please note that candidates should clearly show the required experience mentioned above and have the right to work in the UK.



The Company:

Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, .



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience of working for a Major International Oil and Gas Contractor.

* Middle East client experience

* Experience of Middle East standards



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.