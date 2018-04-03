About the Role:
The Role:
Our Client is seeking an Electrical Specialist to work on a FEED phase of a Sour Gas Project.
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:
Candidates must have the following levels of experience:
* Minimum of 10 years of total experience as a qualified Engineer
* Minimum 8 years plus on similar projects.
Candidates must have recent demonstrable experience cleared identified in their CV of:
* Working on major Sour Gas projects
* Working on offshore FEED projects
* Working for a EPC contracting company
Please note that candidates should clearly show the required experience mentioned above and have the right to work in the UK.
The Company:
Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, .
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Experience of working for a Major International Oil and Gas Contractor.
* Middle East client experience
* Experience of Middle East standards
About Fircroft:
