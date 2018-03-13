Electrical Technician (Construction)

About the Role:

WorleyParsons are currently recruiting for Electrical Technicians for 12 month fixed term contracts.

We are looking for highly experienced candidates to join our offshore teams working across projects in UK waters. Candidates must be capable of providing a high quality, consistent and competent Electrical Construction Technician service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures to support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.

Key elements of this position will be to perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications.

Key aims and objectives:

* Installation, Isolation, reinstatement and associated construction testing of electrical equipment in NON-HAZARDOUS and HAZARDOUS areas

* Inspection and completion of applicable certification / documentation as required including red-lining of drawings to reflect 'as-built' status

* Inspection of electrical installations / equipment and completion of associated certification of permitted workscope completed by NON-COMPEX Electricians within a hazardous area

* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that all works associated with the role of Electrical Technician is completed safely and to a high standard

* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches

* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team

* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner

* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.

All candidates should hold the following Qualifications & certification:

* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship (Older apprenticeships will be indentured and normally include a C&G qualification)

* More recent apprenticeships or training routes can result in the following awards (not all)

* Technical qualification with applicable electrical background - City and Guilds / BTec/NC/ NVQ Level 3 in electrical installation / SJIB (Scotland) / JIB (England)

* AM2 - Applicable for those in England who have achieved an Electrical Qualification through the adult entry site assessment route. Checks should be made to ensure AM2 has been achieved.

* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical

* COMPEX (Mandatory for this role)

* WorleyParsons mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.

Ideally, candidates will also have the following certification:

* ONC/HNC in Electrical / Electronic Engineering

* IEE Current Edition

* ISSOW

Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

* Demonstrable experience post electrical apprenticeship/training with current relative experience in all aspects of electrical installation, isolation, reinstatement and testing associated with construction electrical workscope in Hazardous and Non-Hazardous areas.

* Ability to demonstrate good understanding of risks associated with working in Hazardous areas.

* Demonstrable OFFSHORE experience in the role of Construction Electrical Technician

Competencies:

* Ability to communicate effectively with team members.

* Demonstrable commitment to working safely at all times.

* Flexible - able to comply with company and project requirements.

* Ability to work with other team members / disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment.

* Confident and with the ability to work unsupervised working on own initiative.

* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role.

* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English

* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times

* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Electrical Construction Technician as defined in associated job specification

* Can demonstrate ability to read/understand and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc, including the mark up of technical drawings to reflect 'red-line' status.