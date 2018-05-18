Electrical Technician (Construction)

About the Role:

Job Title: Electrical Technician

Ref No: 2018-11378

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: ConocoPhillips

Duration: 3 Trips

WorleyParsons are recruiting Electrical Technicians on an ad-hoc basis.

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* Recognised Mechanical Engineering apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship (Older apprenticeships will be indentured and normally include a C&G qualification)* More recent apprenticeships or training routes can result in the following awards (not all)* Technical qualification with applicable electrical background - City and Guilds / BTec/NC/ NVQ Level 3 in electrical instrallation / SJIB (Scotland) / JIB (England)* AM2 - Applicable for those in England who have achieved an Electrical Qualification through the adult entry site assessment route. Checks should be made to ensure AM2 has been achieved.* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical* COMPEX (Mandatory for this role)* AMEC mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.

Desirable:

* ONC/HNC in Electrical / Electronic Engineering* IEE Current Edition* ISSOW

Experience Essential:

* Demonstrable experience post electrical apprenticeship/training with current relative experience in all aspects of electrical installation, isolation, reinstatement and testing associated with construction electrical workscope in Hazardous and Non-Hazardous areas.* Ability to demonstrate good understanding of risks associated with working in Hazardous areas.

Desirable:

* Demonstrable OFFSHORE experience in the role of Construction Electrical Technician

Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills

* Ability to communicate effectively with team members.* Demonstrable commitment to working safely at all times.* Flexible - able to comply with company and project requirements.* Ability to work with other team members / disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment.* Confident and with the ability to work unsupervised working on own initiative.* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role.

Competencies - Generic

* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times

Competencies - Technical

* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Electrical Construction Technician as defined in associated job specification* Can demonstrate ability to read/understand and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc, including the mark up of technical drawings to reflect 'red-line' status.