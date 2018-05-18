Electrical Technician (Construction)

Company
WorleyParsons
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
645821
Posted on
Friday, May 18, 2018 - 7:40am
About the Role:
Job Title: Electrical Technician
Ref No: 2018-11378
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: ConocoPhillips
Duration: 3 Trips
WorleyParsons are recruiting Electrical Technicians on an ad-hoc basis.
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* Recognised Mechanical Engineering apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme
* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship (Older apprenticeships will be indentured and normally include a C&G qualification)
* More recent apprenticeships or training routes can result in the following awards (not all)
* Technical qualification with applicable electrical background - City and Guilds / BTec/NC/ NVQ Level 3 in electrical instrallation / SJIB (Scotland) / JIB (England)
* AM2 - Applicable for those in England who have achieved an Electrical Qualification through the adult entry site assessment route. Checks should be made to ensure AM2 has been achieved.
* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical
* COMPEX (Mandatory for this role)
* AMEC mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.
Desirable:
* ONC/HNC in Electrical / Electronic Engineering
* IEE Current Edition
* ISSOW
Experience Essential:
* Demonstrable experience post electrical apprenticeship/training with current relative experience in all aspects of electrical installation, isolation, reinstatement and testing associated with construction electrical workscope in Hazardous and Non-Hazardous areas.
* Ability to demonstrate good understanding of risks associated with working in Hazardous areas.
Desirable:
* Demonstrable OFFSHORE experience in the role of Construction Electrical Technician
Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills
* Ability to communicate effectively with team members.
* Demonstrable commitment to working safely at all times.
* Flexible - able to comply with company and project requirements.
* Ability to work with other team members / disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment.
* Confident and with the ability to work unsupervised working on own initiative.
* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role.
Competencies - Generic
* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English
* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times
Competencies - Technical
* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Electrical Construction Technician as defined in associated job specification
* Can demonstrate ability to read/understand and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc, including the mark up of technical drawings to reflect 'red-line' status.
Apply