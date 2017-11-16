Electrican

About the Role:

Purpose / Role

* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent service in the role of Electrician in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.* To ensure that the workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Installation, isolation and reinstatement and associated construction testing of electrical equipment and including glanding* Installation of electrical items, cables, conduit, cable tray, junction boxes, panels etc in HAZARDOUS areas and any glanding and termination of cables within 'Ex' rated equipment.* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the electrical workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.

Qualifications/Training

* Essential:* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship* Technical qualifications with applicable electrical background - City and Guilds / NVQ Level 3 / SJIB / JIB* AM2* CCNSG safety passport* COMPEX (See Note 1)* Desirable:* IEE Current Edition (Currently 16th)* I.S.S.O.W.