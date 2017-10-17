Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Reading,Berkshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
618716
Posted on
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 4:09am
About the Role:
*** Electronics Engineer / 6 months/ Reading ***
My medical client is urgently looking for an Electronics Engineer on a contract basis.
POSITION: Electronics Engineer
DURATION: 6 months
LOCATION: Reading
START: Immediate
Essential skill experience:
* Experience with full life cycle - transferring into production
* PCB design (CADSTAR preferable)
* 5 years minimum in electronics
Beneficial skill experience:
* Power supply design - DC-DC converters, Switch mode
* Ethernet and USB
If you are interested in this position and wish to apply, please send me your updated CV and then call me on the number below.
Alternatively if you know of anyone who you believe would be a good fit for this position, please send me their CV or pass on my details
Regards,
Adam.
Apply