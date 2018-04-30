About the Role:

Electronics Design Engineer - Contract - Surrey £35-£40ph

A key account of Progressives are currently seeking an electronics engineer for a low level electronics design role. The successful electronics engineer will have the following:

The role:

* 6 month contract* Based in Surrey* Working within a Hardware electronics team, you will be involved directly in the development of new products

Requirements:

* Low level electronics design* Hardware Compliance* Testing* Analogue electronics* Fluent English

Beneficial:

* EMC design experience* Digital/Microprocessor* Design for manufacture and simulations tools (SPICE)* Small project coordination* Experience with safety systems

If this is of interest, please reply here or call Beth on 0121 632 5555

Progressive Recruitment

