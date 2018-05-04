About the Role:

Contract - Electronics Engineer / PCB Design Engineer - Altium / Cambridge

Contract Electronics Engineer /PCB Design Engineer - Altium to work at their offices in Cambridge.

They are an industry leader in their specialist field, working with state of the art electronics and technologies and you will join a multi-skilled design team to bring the next generation of products to life and to support in modifications to existing designs.

Skills Required - Contract PCB Design Engineer - Altium, : Cambridge

* Experience of using Altium for PCB Layout/Design* Experience of electronics schematic design* Experience of working in highly regulated industries (ideally medical)

Please apply on here or email or call Beth on 0121 632 5555.

