Electronics Technician

About the Role:
The Role:
The ideal candidate should be safety focused, self-motivated individual, with a well-rounded technical skillset.
Duties include installation, diagnostics, commissioning and routine maintenance on 3PH LV equipment, process instrumentation and electronic devices/basic networks.
You will be able to follow and understand technical drawings, have the ability to self-teach due to current expertise and, due to the variety of equipment be adaptable and flexible with excellent communication skills
It would be advantageous for the individual to have a working knowledge/experience in the following areas;
- Ex Hazardous Areas/Equipment
- VFD/ASDS Drives
- HVAC
- Hydraulics
- Pneumatics
This position is based in Aberdeen and will involve regular travel offshore as required of approximately 10 days per month
The role is a permanent position.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.