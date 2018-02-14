Embedded Software Engineer

About the Role:

I am looking for two Contract Embedded Software Engineers for a Medical Device company based in Cambridge. The skills they are looking for are:-

* C* RTOS* x86 (Desirable)* Doxygen documentation tool (Desirable)* Experience working within the medical, semiconductor and fast paced environments is desirable

If you are interested in the role, please send an up to date CV or if you have any questions do hesitate to contact me.

