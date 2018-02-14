Embedded Software Engineer

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
634714
Posted on
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 - 4:39am
About the Role:
I am looking for two Contract Embedded Software Engineers for a Medical Device company based in Cambridge. The skills they are looking for are:-
* C
* RTOS
* x86 (Desirable)
* Doxygen documentation tool (Desirable)
* Experience working within the medical, semiconductor and fast paced environments is desirable
If you are interested in the role, please send an up to date CV or if you have any questions do hesitate to contact me.
