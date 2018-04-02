Energy Performance Process Engineer

About the Role:
Ingen, a subsiduary of WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Principal Process Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based Aberdeen for a duration of 6 months.
Role overview
You will join the Process Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process systems for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Engineering positions involve Process Design, Process Simulation, Process Equipment & Instrument Datasheets, PFD, P&ID, calculations and HAZOP. Design positions involve the utilisation of CAD to produce P&ID and PFD CAD drawings.
Project
Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.
Key Responsibilities
* Administer and implement Company, and where applicable, Client/Project policies and procedures
* Supervision of discipline personnel and allocation of work
* Approval, checking and preparation of design/engineering documentation
* Undertake staff appraisals of discipline staff - Undertake training of less experienced engineers, including duties as a mentor
* Ensure delivery of all aspects of discipline design, specification and procurement of the project to cost, schedule and quality criteria
* Maintain and develop current awareness of relevant Codes and Standards
* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures
Role Requirements
* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject
*
Process control professional with experience in the oil and gas industry.
*
Experience required with energy optimisation and emissions reduction methodology
*
Experience of both study work and implementation of appropriate technologies, such as CEMS or PEMS.
*
Familiar with PEMS or CEMS emission sources and devices, techniques and able to make recommendations to clients in this area
*
Undertaken onshore/offshore (gas plants, hydrocarbon processing) Energy Management studies and reviews of emissions monitoring equipment
*
Knowledge of environmental impact related to emissions
*
Practical experience of technical support to operations
*
Previous experience working in construction, commissioning, controls, start-up or trouble-shooting project in the past