Energy Performance Process Engineer

About the Role:

Ingen, a subsiduary of WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Principal Process Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based Aberdeen for a duration of 6 months.

Role overview

You will join the Process Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process systems for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Engineering positions involve Process Design, Process Simulation, Process Equipment & Instrument Datasheets, PFD, P&ID, calculations and HAZOP. Design positions involve the utilisation of CAD to produce P&ID and PFD CAD drawings.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Administer and implement Company, and where applicable, Client/Project policies and procedures* Supervision of discipline personnel and allocation of work* Approval, checking and preparation of design/engineering documentation* Undertake staff appraisals of discipline staff - Undertake training of less experienced engineers, including duties as a mentor* Ensure delivery of all aspects of discipline design, specification and procurement of the project to cost, schedule and quality criteria* Maintain and develop current awareness of relevant Codes and Standards* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject

Process control professional with experience in the oil and gas industry.

Experience required with energy optimisation and emissions reduction methodology

Experience of both study work and implementation of appropriate technologies, such as CEMS or PEMS.

Familiar with PEMS or CEMS emission sources and devices, techniques and able to make recommendations to clients in this area

Undertaken onshore/offshore (gas plants, hydrocarbon processing) Energy Management studies and reviews of emissions monitoring equipment

Knowledge of environmental impact related to emissions

Practical experience of technical support to operations

Previous experience working in construction, commissioning, controls, start-up or trouble-shooting project in the past