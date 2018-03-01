Engineer with French

About the Role:

The Proposal Engineer is responsible for the timely delivery of accurate and cost optimized quotations based on customer specifications, supporting the company

Automation Solutions, Process Water and Solutions (PWS) sales team across Europe in winning the orders.

He/she is also responsible to provide technical sales support to the Sales team.

Analyze customers Request For Quotations for project proposals, raise and resolve any queries

Responsible for the correctness of the detailed technical solution, as well as for accuracy and completeness of the financial estimates

Prepare and present technical features of the employer and 3rd party products including the completion of compliance statements against inquiry documents

Collaborate, communicate and align activities with the Company sales, engineering, procurement teams to understand customer needs and requirements to produce proposals.

Responsible for sales support activities derived out of the business unit objectives and initiatives

Fluent in French, Polish, and English another European language is a plus

University degree in an Engineering discipline (Automation, Electrical, Telecoms)

Minimum a basic knowledge of DCS/PLC class of the system DCS systems

Any experience in a similar position in a commercial environment (technical support, quotations, technical sales, technical customer support, contract management) is a plus;

Knowledge of Process Control and Instrumentation is an advantage

Experienced at working in virtual teams is a plus

Be flexible to travel to other employer European offices (e.g. France) for kick-off meetings, clarifications, site surveys, proposal development and review meetings in accordance with the agreed sales/service strategies.

Possibility to work in the international projects

Attractive salary and social package

Full time work – Contract for an indefinite period of time

NES for an ametrican corporation is recruiting for the position ofJunior Proposal Engineer with French Language capabilit. The Client is an automation market leading company and producer of the IT systems, dedicated control system for Power and Water industry. The client is FORTUNE 500 company with factories and offices located in over 160 countries.