About the Role:NES for an ametrican corporation is recruiting for the position of Junior Proposal Engineer with French Language capabilit. The Client is an automation market leading company and producer of the IT systems, dedicated control system for Power and Water industry. The client is FORTUNE 500 company with factories and offices located in over 160 countries.
Junior Proposal Engineer, Warsaw, Poland
SUMMARY OF ROLE
- The Proposal Engineer is responsible for the timely delivery of accurate and cost optimized quotations based on customer specifications, supporting the company
- Automation Solutions, Process Water and Solutions (PWS) sales team across Europe in winning the orders.
- He/she is also responsible to provide technical sales support to the Sales team.
- Analyze customers Request For Quotations for project proposals, raise and resolve any queries
- Responsible for the correctness of the detailed technical solution, as well as for accuracy and completeness of the financial estimates
- Prepare and present technical features of the employer and 3rd party products including the completion of compliance statements against inquiry documents
- Collaborate, communicate and align activities with the Company sales, engineering, procurement teams to understand customer needs and requirements to produce proposals.
- Responsible for sales support activities derived out of the business unit objectives and initiatives
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Fluent in French, Polish, and English another European language is a plus
- University degree in an Engineering discipline (Automation, Electrical, Telecoms)
- Minimum a basic knowledge of DCS/PLC class of the system DCS systems
- Any experience in a similar position in a commercial environment (technical support, quotations, technical sales, technical customer support, contract management) is a plus;
- Knowledge of Process Control and Instrumentation is an advantage
- Experienced at working in virtual teams is a plus
- Be flexible to travel to other employer European offices (e.g. France) for kick-off meetings, clarifications, site surveys, proposal development and review meetings in accordance with the agreed sales/service strategies.
