- Engineer I - Edison, New Jersey

$40 to $41 Per hour

About the Role:

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for mechanical engineers in Edison, New Jersey to work for a world renowned company who operate in the oil and gas industry. This is a fantastic opportunity to work in an exciting, fast paced and challenging environment.

Job duties includes but not limited to:

Independently practices applying engineering principles in discipline of competency.

Prepares highly complex specifications detailing performance requirements, specific components, design requirements, applicable design codes, and vendor drawing requirements.

Demonstrates a continuing consciousness of safety in daily activities, and implemented in work designed.

Analyses and assists other lower level engineers with designs are needed.

Mentors less experienced engineers, designers and drafters.

Performs engineering studies to evaluate customer needs and develop alternative solutions that will be technically sound and economically feasible.

Visits vendor facilities to inspect equipment for compliance with requirements.

Visits job-sites to evaluate site, project requirements, and conditions.

Interfaces with other disciplines and clients.

Participates in sales presentations.

Prepares inquiry and purchase requisitions.

Prepares bid tabulations on complex purchases.

Reviews vendor drawings.

Develops a focus on least cost, safe design.

May interface with construction crews during construction phase to provide and receive input relative to accuracy of drawings, coordination of shutdowns and to expedite the timely and efficient completion of the project.

Supervises design personnel and other staff specialists.

Ensures that project schedule and budget of assigned projects are maintained.

Have knowledge and understanding of the cost elements of project in assigned discipline.

Maintain and apply standards for quick budget estimates.

Keeps supervisor informed of progress.

Meets company quality assurance requirements for personal work assignments.

Supports field assignments as required.

Must be able to perform the task in the lower classifications.

KEY COMPETENCIES:

Have knowledge and understanding of the cost elements of project in assigned discipline Ability to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

Must be able to perform the task in the lower classifications.

Ability to read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence, and memos.

Ability to write correspondence.

Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organisation.

Ability to apply mathematical concepts such as exponents, logarithms, quadratic equations, and permutations.

Ability to apply mathematical operations to such tasks as frequency distribution, determination of test reliability and validity, analysis of variance, correlation techniques, sampling theory, and factor analysis.

Must be cognisant of the capabilities and limitations of various computer software packages and automated engineering and design equipment to effectively direct their use for diverse engineering assignments.

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral and diagram form.

Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardised situations.

Skills/Qualifications required

Professional Engineer (PE) license.

Minimum of 1-4 years experience in the industry.

May substitute relevant years of experience related to this industry in lieu of Bachelor degree requirement.

Basic Project Engineering skills: General understanding of rotating equipment and general understanding of fixed equipment.

Applicants should have 2-5 years of experience in oil/gas, petrochemical or pharmaceutical industry.

Looking for someone with a mechanical engineering degree. PE not required.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please get in touch today

