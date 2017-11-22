About the Role:

Job Title: Engineering Assistant

Location: Washington District of Columbia 20068 United States

Employment Type: 2-year contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

JOB DESCRIPTION

This individual supports the project engineer. This person will also manage the coordination and flow of various engineering and construction documents, including drawings, blue prints and other relative documents.

QUALIFICATIONS

- Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

- Experience with records management

- Experience working in a construction environment or electric utility industry

- Project manager assistant

