About the Role:

The Role:

Engineering Laboratory Specialist is required on a 2-3 years contract basis for our PMC client.

Requirements:

The candidate will be responsible for reviewing the designs and drawings of highly tech geosciences labs and handle the inspection at site during the construction phase.

Should be acquainted with latest principals and theories of engineering and science laboratory implementations.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Should be a graduate of either Architectural, Civil, Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with 8 year's experience in Science laboratories facilities, space planning, instruments and utilities requirements.

Preferably someone available inside KSA and available on Local Transfer.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

About Fircroft:

